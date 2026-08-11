Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs new campaign to outlaw football's stupidest rule

A player scores a last-minute winner and caught up in the emotion of it all, whips their shirt off, sending it as far into the crowd as physics will allow, or leaving it strewn on the turf behind them.

How many times have we seen it? Countless. And as sure as day follows night, the referee begins reaching into their pocket to provide the customary yellow card that goes hand-in-hand with the so-called 'offence'.

It's not hurting anyone, except for perhaps the egos of men who don't boast athletically-trained physiques. So, why are players penalised for this display of emotion?

Introducing Gillette's 'Shirt-Off' campaign

GilletteLabs BODY + INTIMATE razor, resting against a football (Image credit: Gillette)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Gillette have teamed up to say enough is enough, once and for all. It's 30 years since the first yellow was shown for it, before the rule was brought into law in 2004.

Now joining forces, Wrighty and Gillette reckon it's had a fair run but the consensus is it's football's stupidest rule. You only need to listen to the boos from the stands whenever the official brandishes the yellow to determine whether the footballing populace are in favour or not.

Oh no, Hugo. But not for much longer, we hope (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillette’s ‘Worth Celebrating’ petition calls on football's decision-makers to scrap the automatic yellow card rule for players who do shirt-off celebrations. The aim? To defend emotional, spontaneous celebrations.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike made headlines last season when he was shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off after scoring the winner against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IFAB (International Football Association Board) - which is an ironically joyful-sounding acronym - state players are permitted to celebrate when a goal is scored, but it cannot be excessive.

The rule exists to prevent players from engaging in provocative behaviour towards the opposing team and its fans, as well as displaying political messages.

At the heart of Gillette's campaign is the mantra that passion should be celebrated, not punished. And so, should the petition reach 100,000 signatures, Gillette will write an open letter to IFAB formally calling on the rule to be axed.

GilletteLabs BODY + INTIMATE range (Image credit: Gillette)

“Can we get rid of this silly shirt off rule and give them back a bit of passion and joy?!" Wright says.

“Sometimes players are getting sent off for two yellow cards when one of them is for taking their shirt off!

“I hope the fans get behind the petition, help us bring back the joy to goal celebrations.”

Gillette's bring back the joy petition can be found HERE. The GilletteLabs BODY + INTIMATE range is available now at major retailers nationwide and Gillette.co.uk.