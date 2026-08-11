Arsenal bid for Barcelona star to be accepted, with Hansi Flick keen to rebuild: report

Arsenal have been given the chance to bring a long-time target from Barcelona to North London.

The Gunners have suffered several setbacks in the transfer market this summer and are now racing to finalise a squad that manager Mikel Arteta hopes can defend the title – something that Arsenal haven't done in almost a century.

With Barcelona open to offers for big players this summer as they look to raise capital, the Premier League champions may well be in for a star that Arteta has coveted for years.

Barcelona open to letting Arsenal target Jules Kounde leave

Ronald Araujo has left Barça – could Kounde follow? (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Spanish publication Sport have reported that following Ronald Araujo's exit from Camp Nou on a loan deal to Liverpool, the Blaugrana are also willing to let Jules Kounde leave, too.

Manager Hansi Flick is said to have his right-back position covered with World Cup winner Eric Garcia and La Masia graduate Xavi Espart, with Barça still to sign a centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski's departure and grateful of any big bids for fringe players.

Hansi Flick is said to be willing to let Kounde follow Araujo to England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have long coveted Kounde, and with the Frenchman's international team-mate William Saliba limping out of a World Cup semi-final over the summer with a worrying back injury, Arteta is weighing up his options in defence ahead of the new season.

Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel have looked somewhat shaky as a partnership in the heart of defence in pre-season, with Sport noting, “Arsenal would need to convince a player whom Hansi Flick no longer considers strategic.”

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Towards the backend of last term, Liverpool and Manchester City were said to be interested in Kounde, though the 27-year-old would command a sizeable transfer fee, given his experience and wages in Catalonia.

With Arsenal interested in Ezri Konsa, however, Kounde could work out to be a more-effective option, as Europa League winners Aston Villa dig in their heels at the prospect of selling another first-teamer to a Premier League rival.

FourFourTwo understands that attackers remain the priority for the Gunners, with Arteta reluctant to bring in another defender unless the right opportunity presents itself.

Liverpool are strengthening after a disappointing title defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Gunners boss admitting recently, however, that Jurrien Timber is still “weeks away” from returning to the pitch, the Gunners may well have to move for either a centre-back or a right-back before the transfer window closes.

Kounde can play in both positions, featuring more as a full-back since his move to Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022.

The Frenchman is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal play Coventry City on Matchday 1 of their Premier League title defence.