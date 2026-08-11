Sean Steur is the answer to Newcastle United's midfield pain

Newcastle United's close season of 2025 delivered the pain of losing one star player to a domestic rival, so how must it feel losing two?

Much has been written about the many big-name departures from Tyneside. The doom-mongering and pessimism was inevitable. Not only have Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães left in the past year, but last season’s top-scorer in all competitions – Anthony Gordon – and the man who led Newcastle to a first domestic trophy in 70 years, Eddie Howe, are gone too.

Yet this has deflected attention away from those who have been arriving, in particular a relatively unknown 18-year-old from Ajax: Sean Steur.

The next Frenkie de Jong?

Steur has played 25 senior professional games (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new central midfielder with just 25 senior appearances was never going to get pulses racing, especially when stepping into an area of the pitch recently vacated by two players many deem worthy of the world-class category.

Unlike his ever-so slightly more senior fellow midfield signing Aladji Bamba, some have already made the judgement that Steur will be a rotation option. His capture, worth up to £23 million on a five-year deal, is merely indicative of an intelligent change of transfer approach, with the club now moving proactively for young talent with a look to the future.

Rotation option? Steur is ready for first-team action now (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, based on what he has already shown in his short career and the undoubted potential, there is an argument that Steur is ready for first-team action now.

There have been few better all-round central midfielders to have broken into Ajax’s first-team this century than Frenkie de Jong. The Barcelona man may have struggled with injuries in recent years, but when fit he is still regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. It thus stands that if the youth coaches at Ajax were describing Steur as the next De Jong, you should sit up and take notice.

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The reasons for the comparisons, and the appraisal of Steur as the brightest emerging talent since the player Steur himself refers to as his idol , are numerous. As one might expect from someone who has come through the Ajax ranks, Steur is technically superb. Some players instantly look like they belong on a football pitch with a ball at their feet, and he is one of them. And not just because of his confidence as a 10 year old doing over 2,000 kick-ups pre-match in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

A two-footed passer, Steur can quickly glide up the pitch thanks to his ability dribbling the ball and has a quick change of direction for someone of his height. Akin to De Jong, he is always playing with his head up, able to slow or quicken the pace of the game. Although he made his debut under Francesco Farioli in the 24/25 season, it wasn’t really until midway through the last campaign that Steur became a first team regular.

This makes the stats from Opta even more impressive – of those midfielders who started the season 18 or younger in the Eredivisie, Steur came out on top for chances created and carries of the ball, and was second for passing accuracy and total passes. He was also first for duel success and second for tackles and possession wins. These latter statistics point to an element of De Jong’s game that is often overlooked and that Steur has also shown signs of having in his arsenal - the capacity to get around the pitch and break up opposition attacks. Interestingly, despite such a short space of time in the first team, he ended up the third-ranked Ajax player for pass completion in the opposition half, demonstrating an ability to make penetrating attacking passes, just like De Jong. Based on this, it’s unsurprising that Steur reads the game well, having an innate understanding of space that looks easy but we all know is not.

Even if he is still new to the stage, Steur has already shown he has the ability to conduct his own Dutch orchestra, just like his idol.

Mature beyond his years

Sean Steur kept the ball up 2,245 times during at an Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar in October 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One should never place too much weight on pre-season, but a recent piece of praise from The Chronicle on Steur is telling: “Looks to be playing above his tender years.”

Of the many reasons Ajax were reluctant to sell such a highly-rated midfielder, the maturity and confidence in Steur was a prominent one. For example, in terms of atmosphere and pressure, there are few more intense matches than ‘De Klassieker’ between Ajax and Feyenoord. In 2009, the mayors of Amsterdam and Rotterdam even came to an agreement with the KNVB to prevent away supporters from attending games, a ruling that still stands today. At just 17, Steur started in the fixture, before starring in the away game at De Kuip, scoring his first professional goal in the biggest fixture in Dutch football.

It takes a certain type of character to thrive in such an environment when still only a teenager. Indeed, it should also not be overlooked that he came to the fore during a period of significant instability at Ajax, where criticism rained down from the terraces more fiercely than the traditionally temperamental local weather. The club managed to get through three different managers last season and ended up a lowly 5th in the Eredivisie, their joint lowest finish since 1999. These are hardly stable foundations for a young player to find his feet. Yet Steur did.

Despite a slight frame, he is six feet tall and could yet become a real physical presence. Aligned with the aforementioned defensive statistics, he could offer more tenacity than people might expect. Furthermore, he is a player who knows his own mind. Make no mistake about it, he has arrived at Newcastle to play, not sit on the bench. One of the major reasons for him leaving Ajax was because of the lack of guarantees on his role whilst discussing an extension to his contract. It can only be a good thing that Steur knows what he has to offer and has the ambition to prove it on the biggest stages.

On its day, there are few more atmospheric stadiums than St James’ Park. To hold your own and thrive there – particularly in the middle of the pitch – demands a certain type of personality. A concoction of confidence, assuredness and resolve. Bravery is not just about putting your foot in but demanding the ball. Made of stern stuff, Steur will do both willingly.

A great fit for the new coach

New manager Matthais Jaissle's playing style reads like a product description for a Sean Steur all-action toy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, another notable signing has been that of new head coach Matthias Jaissle. The former Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli Manager is said to favour a dynamic, high-pressing and counter-pressing style, reliant on quick ball progression in the final third following a calm build-up from the back.

It almost reads like a product description for a Sean Steur all-action toy. The two-footedness and composure make him press-resistant on the ball, combining with his natural inclination to provide incisive forward rather than sideways passes to quickly spring attacks. The tempo of Premier League football may initially take some getting used to, but Steur has already shown at Ajax that he savours winning back possession. A midfielder for Jaissle needs to be disciplined, energetic and proactive – all attributes you can assign to Steur.

Moreover, he can play in multiple positions. This could be invaluable for Jaissle, who has shown a willingness to adapt shapes based on opponents and the context of a game. He can play as a deep-lying six, a box-to-box 8 and even as a number 10, although there is work to be done on adding goals to his game. The fact Newcastle moved so quickly for a relatively inexperienced player is perhaps evidence in itself that they believe Steur has what it takes to excel on Tyneside, even if the man originally in the dugout when he arrived has changed.

A player for now and the future

Short-term pain for long-term gain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans should of course, keep their feet on the ground to an extent with Steur. He naturally needs time to adjust to a new league, a new home and to keep growing physically. Yet he has all the foundational attributes – technically, physically and mentally – that a player needs to succeed in the Premier League. There is no reason why he cannot start making a big impact in the coming season, and several reasons to suggest that Newcastle United now have a really exciting pool of young central midfielders to build around.

Ultimately, with the losses of Tonali and Guimarães, perhaps it will turn out to be short-term pain for long-term gain. And if that is to transpire, there is a strong chance that Steur will be at the very heart of that progress for many years to come.