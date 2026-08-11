Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly 'shocked and confused' by exit rumours, says source

Lewis-Skelly is staying at Arsenal, it seems

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly is surprised by links with Premier League rivals.

It has revealed that Arsenal were ready to cash in by football.london, who exclusively broke that Chelsea were interested in the player.

But despite the Gunners having landed Bruno Guimaraes in recent days, this apparently not the case.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is 'Arsenal through and through'

Arteta has no plans to move on Lewis-Skelly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well-placed Arsenal source, Hand of Arsenal – who has broken news of signings, line-ups and more in the last couple of years, to become a reliable social media presence online – has reacted to what they call the “noise” around Lewis-Skelly.

“Skelly is fully Arsenal through and through,” the account wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Arsenal have just signed Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The noise today did not come from the player side at all. Infact, they were shocked at reports and confused. The boy loves Arsenal but the interest in him is real.”

Lewis-Skelly broke into Arsenal's first XI in the 2023/24 season as a left-back during an injury crisis that saw several first-teamers injured, before signing a bumper extension to his contract last summer.

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The first half of last season was a difficult one for the youngster with Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie ahead of him in the pecking order – but after establishing himself in the centre of midfield, he managed to oust Martin Zubimendi, featuring prominently in the run-in and starting against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes could well limit the amount of minutes that Lewis-Skelly plays next season – but FourFourTwo understands that manager Mikel Arteta wants to have four players competing for the two spots in the double-pivot, with Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly and Guimaraes all vying for a place along with Declan Rice.

Lewis-Skelly also has the versatility to play at left-back – something that has interested both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea apparently won't be signing Lewis-Skelly (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a homegrown teenager with a long contract, Arsenal are in a position where if the 19-year-old were to leave, they would expect a record sale for his services.

Fellow Hale Ender Ethan Nwaneri is expected to depart this summer, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and even Max Dowman as competition in his positions.

Lewis-Skelly is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal play Coventry City on Matchday 1 of their Premier League title defence.