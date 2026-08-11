Liverpool agree five-year deal with Bradley Barcola: report

Liverpool have agreed terms with Bradley Barcola to sign a five-year contract.

After spending over £400 million last summer, the Reds have moved slowly this summer under new manager Andoni Iraola, signing Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet for modest fees before confirming the loan move of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.

But with Liverpool's No.1 target Barcola now agreeing terms, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, it appears the 20-time English champions are closing in on what could be yet another £100m buy.

Bradley Barcola has agreed Liverpool move - but Liverpool haven't agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain

PSG haven't accepted an offer from Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tavolieri, Barcola has put agreed to move to Anfield on a five-year contract, with Liverpool now just needing to agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for his signing.

With PSG targeting Ajax starlet Mika Godts – and the Belgian being pulled from de Godenzonen's Eredivisie clash of the season on Sunday – any Barcola exit could hinge on the European champions' pursuit of a replacement.

Kaua is on the wishlist for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSG are also said to be close to confirming a move for World Cup final hero, Ferran Torres, as they look to win three consecutive Champions League titles.

Tavolieri posted last year in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool had seen a bid for Barcola rejected and that the fee would exceed €100m, following the Alexander Isak saga last season, in which the Swede moved to Merseyside for around £125m.

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FourFourTwo understands that the Reds have been reluctant to pay top dollar for Barcola, and are looking to talk PSG down from an original €140m valuation – though an agreement in principle on personal terms will certainly help their case.

The Frenchman was signed from Ligue 1 rivals Lyon in 2023 and has won two European titles since his move, making 152 appearances for Les Parisiens and establishing himself at international level for Les Bleus.

But there has always been a feeling that the 23-year-old is a peripheral figure in a frontline that also contains Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, while compatriot Desire Doue has ousted Barcola from the starting line-up in the last two Champions League finals.

Liverpool are strengthening after a disappointing title defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Barcola has made 45 appearances in the Champions League while in Paris, only 31 of those have been from the start.

At Liverpool, Iraola will have the likes of Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz to choose from on the left wing, while also having to consider how to replace Mohamed Salah on the right.

Barcola is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United when the Premier League season kicks off.