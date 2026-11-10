Manchester United report: Mauricio Pochettino to ACCEPT managerial job role

Manchester United look ready to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, with the former Tottenham Hotspur coach happy to accept.

Pochettino is currently enjoying life as manager of the United States men's national team manager, overseeing the 2026 World Cup hosts' journey to the quarter-finals on home soil over the summer.

With Manchester United lingering in the bottom three of the Premier League and Michael Carrick expected to be sacked now, the Argentine has emerged as the frontrunner for the job at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to sack Michael Carrick - with Mauricio Pochettino to 'jump at the chance' to replace him

Michael Carrick is to be relieved of duties (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United are to sack Michael Carrick, despite the recent upturn in form.

United have picked up four points from the last two games, against Roma in the Champions League and Aston Villa in the Premier League – but in both fixtures, Carrick watched his side go two goals down before fighting back to salvage a result.

With Pochettino emerging as the favourite for the role now, TEAMtalk have revealed that he would “jump at the chance” to return to club football with the fallen giant.

The report adds that “there has been no direct contact between United and Pochettino, or his representatives, at this stage.”

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The Athletic have revealed that it would cost $10 million to relieve Pochettino from his contract with the USMNT – though free agent Eddie Howe also has a fee, with Newcastle United holding a compensation clause in his exit.

Pochettino has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford – as far back as his Tottenham days – with his name touted for the job regularly over the years.

The 54-year-old last managed in the English top flight with Chelsea in 2023/24, taking the Blues to a respectable sixth in the table, after the club had finished 12th and burned through three managers in BlueCo's first season in charge.

Pochettino is hugely experienced (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick signed a contract in May to continue as United's head coach through to 2028, but has overseen an appalling start to the season, with the club 18th in the league and 17th in the league phase of the Champions League.

The Red Devils have one a single league game all season, the fewest in the English top tier.

Manchester United travel away to Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.