Manchester United risk huge managerial misstep amid Antonio Conte u-turn: report

The pressure has never been greater for Michael Carrick, and Manchester United could have already lost out on his replacement.

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on an Antonio Conte-shaped managerial switch-up, with Juventus now interested in the Italian.

The Red Devils are enduring a tough 2026-27 Premier League campaign, positioned 13th in the English top-flight standings. In Europe, things aren’t much better.

Pressure is now being piled upon Michael Carrick, who led Manchester United to a third-placed finish last season; and if they persist with the Englishman, they could lose out on Conte.

Time is running out for Manchester United in potential Antonio Conte managerial switch-up

Time is running out for Manchester United to grab Conte. (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United made unfortunate headlines after suffering a thorough beat-down at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week, after which Lisandro Martinez, whose future at Old Trafford is more uncertain than ever, made incendiary comments about the Red Devils hierarchy.

After a 1-1 draw versus an in-form Leeds United at the weekend, Carrick’s job remains under significant threat, with The Athletic writing that his place in Manchester is “beginning to feel precarious.”

According to reports, Conte, former manager of both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, is linked heavily to take on Carrick’s position at Old Trafford, but time is running out for the Red Devils to see through this potential managerial switch-up.

Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb revealed that Juventus have been ‘alerted’ to his availability, amid a turbulent period for Conte at Napoli.

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His side were defeated 1-0 by newly-promoted side Venezia over the weekend, and are positioned ninth in the Serie A standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Elsewhere, at Juventus, Luciano Spalletti’s job is under imminent threat having suffered a 3-0 loss to Lazio at home on Sunday. The club are seventh in the Serie A table, with 11 points.

The publication noted that Conte’s move to Manchester ‘never materialised,’ with the Red Devils’ hesitancy now set to bite them amid interest in the Italian from Juventus.

The Italian publication noted that Conte's move to Manchester 'never materialised.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The coach is complicating his life with constant experimentation, offering no certainty. He’s playing a complicated game with obscure language, when simplicity is needed,” concluded Tuttomercatoweb.

Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in September, falling in a 3-2 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford, despite leading 2-0 after nine minutes.

The Red Devils return to Champions League action away at Como on Tuesday, then host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, with Carrick’s job under increasing threat, and likely no Conte to step in and steady the Manchester United ship.