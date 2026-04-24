'On a football pitch, it doesn't matter where you're born, you leave all that behind you' Ex-Chelsea youngster and Team GB star Adam Gemili reveals importance of local sporting charity initiative
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By James Reid published
Former Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili hopes the power of football can continue to change lives in south London
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