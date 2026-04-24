'On a football pitch, it doesn't matter where you're born, you leave all that behind you' Ex-Chelsea youngster and Team GB star Adam Gemili reveals importance of local sporting charity initiative

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Former Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili hopes the power of football can continue to change lives in south London

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 25: Jeremiah Azu of GB hands the baton to Adam Gemili of Team Great Britain in the Men&amp;apos;s 4x100m Relay Heats during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Former Team GB athlete Adam Gemili competes in the relay (Image credit: Getty Images)