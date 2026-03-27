KSI succeeds where Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham were left frustrated after Dagenham & Redbridge announcement

YouTuber KSI will stream Dagenham & Redbridge's meeting with Hampton & Richmond Borough live on his channel on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides will go head to head in the National League South on Non-League Day in a 3pm kick-off.

KSI, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, bought a minority stake in Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this month, joining former England striker Andy Carroll in the endeavour - and now Dagenham will break new ground by showing the game on YouTube.

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Ryan Reynolds finally gets his way over National League streaming

KSI and Andy Carroll both have a stake in Dagenham & Redbridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds criticised the National League in 2022 over his club's inability to stream their game to their burgeoning worldwide audience.

The league cited a desire to protect their relationship with then-broadcasting partner BT Sports as the reason and said they were looking into the possibility of launching a National League streaming platform.

Ryan Reynolds was left frustrated at Wrexham not being allowed to live stream games on YouTube when they were in the National League (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

That effectively came to fruition when the National League partnered up with DAZN to launch National League TV in 2024.

However, the Dagenham & Redbridge stream - which will be take place in partnership with DAZN - marks the first time that a game will be streamed live and free of charge on YouTube.

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National League CEO Phil Alexander said in a statement: "Partnering with DAZN and tapping into KSI’s global audience gives us a unique chance to showcase what makes this level of football so special. Making the match free and available worldwide reiterates a shared ambition of the National League and DAZN to grow the game and reach new supporters."

Dagenham chief commercial officer John Grabowski added: "We want to make history on March 28th, not just in terms of viewership, but also in how non-league football can be seen, shared, and celebrated around the world."

KSI has been to see Dagenham & Redbridge in action this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dagenham & Redbridge have only very faint hopes of getting anything out of this season.

The Daggers sit 12th in the table, six points off the play-offs with just six games left to play.

A documentary series a la 'Welcome to Wrexham' is set to be made following KSI's investment in the club, very optimistically titled 'Race to the Top'.

The club were in the Football League from 2016 to 2017 before returning to non-league.