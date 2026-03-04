Soccer Aid 2026: LaLiga legend to debut in charity match as lineup revealed

A La Liga legend will make his debut at Soccer Aid

Renowned annual charity football match, Soccer Aid, celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2026, will feature a LaLiga legend in May, as revealed by organisers UNICEF.

Soccer Aid was founded in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, taking place every two years until 2018 when it switched to an annual format.

Williams, who described the event as “one of the most important things to me”, will manage England’s star-studded line-up for the match and face off against a LaLiga legend in the Rest of the World team.

Nine debutants in Soccer Aid teamsheet, including La Liga royalty

Nine players are set to make their Soccer Aid debut in May, including Owen Cooper who will become the youngest player to ever feature in the event.

Cooper, known for his critically-acclaimed performance in hit Netflix series Adolescence, will join an England line-up featuring fellow actor Damson Idris, Angry Ginge and Wayne Rooney.

World XI lead England by eight wins to six at Soccer Aid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney, who returns to the line-up after his appearance in last year’s Soccer Aid event, said: “Coleen travelled to Poland with UNICEF and saw first-hand how the money raised is supporting children with disabilities who fled the war in Ukraine… please, buy a ticket and support this amazing cause.”

Other celebrity names include Tom Hiddleston, Olly Murs and Paddy McGuinness, the latter set to extend his record as Soccer Aid’s highest-capped player with a tenth appearance in May.

GK Barry, internet personality and podcaster, will also feature for England, with Soccer Aid being the only mixed-sex match officially sanctioned by the FA.

Returning footballers at the event are Leonardo Bonucci, Jermain Defoe, Joe Hart and Edwin Van Der Sar, who will be accompanied by a LaLiga legend in his Soccer Aid debut.

Jordi Alba, who ranked 23rd in FourFourTwo's list of the best Barcelona players of all time, is set to make his first ever appearance in the event, joining the World XI line-up managed for the first time by Usain Bolt.

Another year, another LaLiga fullback at Soccer Aid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time Soccer Aid participant, said: “We’re going for gold… I’m thrilled to have footballing legends like Leonardo Bonucci and Jordi Alba [in the line-up].”

Jordi Alba retired with Inter Miami last December, playing his final game in a 3-1 win vs Vancouver Whitecaps.