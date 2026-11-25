Aston Villa star Alejandro Garnacho is looking increasingly bereft in the Midlands following comments from manager Unai Emery.

After three wins in their opening three Champions League fixtures, Aston Villa have now lost their last two, with a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray following the loss against Barcelona – and with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, the Europa League winners face an increasingly tough ask to finish within the league phase's top eight and avoid a play-off place.

It doesn't look hopeful for Garnacho to be involved in either match, following Emery's post-match comments in Istanbul.

Unai Emery states Alejandro Garnacho isn't one of 'the best players to be here with us' at Aston Villa

Unai Emery hasn't given Garnacho many minutes at all (Image credit: Harry Murphy/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have described the Basque boss's 19-word statement on Garnacho's absence as “humiliating”, when asked about why the winger was excluded from the squad to face Gala.

Garnacho was once labelled as an exciting talent at Manchester United, but was shipped out to Chelsea at the start of last season in a move that would net the Red Devils pure profit on his sale, and failed to light up Stamford Bridge last season – before joining Villa on loan over the summer.

Despite this, the 22-year-old has played just seven times under Emery, all off the bench, with the Villa boss saying after the game, “Today the players who were here are who I think are the best players to be here with us.”

Garnacho will make his move permanent if he makes a certain number of appearances for the Villans this season, as he looks to replace Morgan Rogers, who left Villa Park for a club-record nine-figure fee over the summer.

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But rather like Liverpool's Harvey Elliott last term, the winger hasn't impressed Emery in his limited showings, having clocked up 96 forgettable minutes thus far in claret-and-blue.

Elliott played just four times in the Premier League under Emery after it became clear that the five-time Europa League-winning coach didn't see a place in his team for the England under-21 star.

Emery later described the loan move as “embarrassing for everyone involved”, publicly apologising to the player for a move that he believed stunted his development as a midfielder.

Villa appear to be making the same mistake again (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Villa are already looking to back out of a permanent transfer for Garnacho, who moved to Villa along with Nicolas Jackson from the Blues.

These deals are just two of a plethora between the two clubs in recent years, including Jadon Sancho, Axel Disasi, Ian Maatsen, Emiliano Martinez, Carney Chukwuemeka and Omari Kellyman, with both sides criticised for exploiting the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Transfermarkt values Garnacho at €22m. Villa play Ipswich Town away this weekend, as Premier League action continues.