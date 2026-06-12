Canada boss Jesse Marsch slammed by Clint Dempsey after provocative USMNT comments
The ex-USA forward didn’t mince his words for Jesse Marsch
Clint Dempsey offered a brutal assessment of Canada manager Jesse Marsch following the nation’s opening fixture this evening against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Canada were held to a 1-1 draw in Group B’s opening World Cup fixture, with goals arriving through Jovo Lukic in the 21st minute, and Cyle Larin in the 78th.
As the Canadian national team search for an elusive World Cup win continues — with six losses and now one draw in the tournament’s history — former United States forward Dempsey slammed Marsch for questioning the patriotism of the USMNT.
‘I bled for this country’ - Clint Dempsey slams Jesse Marsch for USMNT comments
Marsch represented the USA both on and off the pitch, with his managerial stint coming as assistant to Bob Bradley between the years of 2010 and 2011.
Dempsey, the United States’ leading goal-scorer with 57 strikes in 141 appearances, fumed at the now Canada boss’ claims that he had to “beg” the USMNT to sing their country’s anthem, comparing them to his current Canadian crop who belt it proudly.
Marsch, who made this provocative comment in a press conference prior to his side’s clash against Bosnia, was on the receiving end of harsh words from Dempsey, who told him to “stay in his own lane.”
Marsch, who made this provocative comment during the build-up to his side’s Bosnia clash, was on the receiving end of harsh words from Dempsey, who told him to “stay in his own lane.”
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