'World Cup quarter final or bust for USMNT - but goalkeeper remains cause for concern' United States national team royalty Brian McBride offers candid verdict on USA success under Mauricio Pochettino this summer

The USMNT best World Cup performance came in 2002 when they reached the last eight and former striker Brian McBride says the Class of ‘26 have to at least match that.

McBride played in three World Cups for the USMNT - 1998, 2002 and 2006 - and believes that success this summer will come down to the players sticking together and playing as a team rather than relying on any individual.

“Getting to the quarter finals is success,” McBride exclusively told FourFourTwo. “Typically you say getting out of your group is classed as success but I think this time around the quarter finals, because you're at home, would be a success.

'USMNT need to reach quarter finals for World Cup to be a success'

McBride celebrates a goal at World Cup 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think that the squad itself is extremely talented. But it's really going to come down to how much continuity they have and how they fight together and how they get through those hard, gritty periods of a World Cup. If they can do that and stick together and have the same goal, I think they'll do well.”

Much has been made of the form of AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic who had not scored a goal for club or country for five months before finding the back of the net against Senegal in last week’s 3-2 friendly win. Pochettino’s side followed that up with a narrow 2-1 defeat by Germany.

And McBride does not believe the pressure to perform should solely fall on Pulisic's shoulders and says that other players need to step up as well for the USMNT to have a successful World Cup.

McBride, who is now working as Director of Soccer at USL side Brooklyn FC, added: “At any World Cup you need high performing players. And if you don't have three or four high performing players, you're not going to be able to achieve the heights that you would.