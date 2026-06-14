'Horrific: I couldn't believe what I saw' ex-Manchester United coach gives damning verdict of his country's World Cup start

There were some winners and losers in World Cup 2026's first match

World Cup 2026 is now in full swing, with a number of groups already taking shape.

The tournament kicked off with Mexico hosting South Africa, and there have already been some relative surprises – such as the way Brazil initially looked shellshocked by the attacking intent of Morocco.

And not everyone has got off to the best start, with first-timers Curacao falling to a 7-1 defeat against four-time champions Germany.

Benni McCarthy slams “horrific” South Africa loss

One of those licking their wounds after the first round of fixtures is South Africa, who on the face of it only lost 2-0 at Mexico’s Azteca home.

However, in truth, they probably got away lightly, and that’s including the fact that they were on the receiving end of two straight red cards.

Benni McCarthy was a coach at Manchester United a few years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former South Africa international Benni McCarthy, who was a coach at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and turned out for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham as a player, was not impressed.

“They were horrific,” McCarthy told the BBC’s Mark Chapman about that South Africa performance, while working as pundit ahead of Ivory Coast vs Ecuador. “I couldn't believe what I saw. I expected South Africa to come, maybe not beat Mexico, but at least give a good showcase of, ‘these are our strengths’, but we lost our complete identity.”