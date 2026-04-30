Ex-Tottenham striker misses THREE penalties in six minutes in horror show

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Ex-Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius missed three penalties in six minutes as well as having a goal disallowed in nightmare evening

Carlos Vinicius covers his eyes
We imagine this is what Carlos Vinicius will do when someone tries to show him his highlights against Palestino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Tottenham and Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius missed three penalties in six minutes for Brazilian side Gremio in the Sudamericana.

Vinicius spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham, scoring 10 goals, including a hat-trick against non-league side Marine in the FA Cup.