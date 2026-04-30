Ex-Tottenham striker misses THREE penalties in six minutes in horror show
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By Ewan Gennery published
Ex-Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius missed three penalties in six minutes as well as having a goal disallowed in nightmare evening
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Ex-Tottenham and Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius missed three penalties in six minutes for Brazilian side Gremio in the Sudamericana.
Vinicius spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham, scoring 10 goals, including a hat-trick against non-league side Marine in the FA Cup.
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