Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement to sell Djed Spence: report

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is leaving N17, with an agreement in place for the full-back to move to Inter Milan.

After a poor season with Spurs in which the club were nearly relegated from the Premier League, Spence was a surprise hit at the World Cup in North America, becoming one of the Three Lions' better players in their run to the semi-finals.

But a report from Italian journalist, Orazio Accomando of SportMediaSet claims that a deal has been struck for around £30 million, plus bonuses.

Djed Spence leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan

Spence had a tough time at Spurs last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Accomando confirmed the “imminent closure” of Spence to replace Real Madrid-bound Denzel Dumfries at Italian champions, Inter Milan.

The move appears to have come from seemingly nowhere, with Inter negotiating the fee down from an original £35m.

Spence will replace Dumfries at Inter (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Spence enjoyed a positive summer with England and was thought to be a player who could perhaps kick on under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Kensington-born defender joined Spurs in 2022 after winning promotion to the Premier League on loan with Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, but hasn't been a first-team fixture during much of his time in North London.

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Loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa, followed after his initial signing, with Spence only becoming more of a regular under Ange Postecoglou before he won his first of 14 England caps in 2025.

The 26-year-old has played both as a right wing-back and on the left for both club and country in recent seasons, and follows international team-mate John Stones to the San Siro this summer, as manager Cristian Chivu looks to defend the Scudetto.

The defender is reportedly signing a long-term deal until 2031.

Spence has struggled at times at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs are heading into the Premier League season with World Cup winner Pedro Porro as the starting option at right-back, and Destiny Udogie likely to be the first-choice left-back.

Cristian Romero is all but certain to leave this club in the coming days, too, with Inter themselves having fought Atletico Madrid and Arsenal for the Argentine's signature.

Spence is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on Brentford when the Premier League season begins.