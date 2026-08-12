Everton striker charged with breach of FA betting rules

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A Toffees attacker has been charged with a breach of FA betting rules

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton vs Brighton Sunday 24 August 2025
Hill Dickinson Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton striker Martin Sherif has been formally charged by The Football Association for allegedly breaching its gambling regulations.

According to an official statement released by the governing body, the 20-year-old forward has been charged under FA Rule E1.2 in connection with 61 bets placed on football matches over a 15-month timeframe.

The FA states that the alleged infractions occurred between November 20, 2024 and February 12, 2026. Sherif has been given until Monday, August 17 to provide an official response to the charge.

Everton striker charged with betting offence breach

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: A general view inside the stadium is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton &amp;amp; Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Hill Dickinson Stadium where Everton play their home games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rule E1.2 enforces a complete ban on betting for anyone involved in professional football in England.

Under the guidelines, players, managers, coaches, club staff, and officials are prohibited from betting, directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition.

Martin Sherif (L) on loan at Port Vale last season

Martin Sherif (L) on loan at Port Vale last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legislation also forbids passing on inside information to third parties for gambling purposes or instructing others to place bets on their behalf.

Sherif is a Liberian-born Netherlands youth international who joined Everton’s youth academy at the age of 13 in 2019 after making the switch from Dutch outfit Almere City.

He impressed in the youth ranks at Finch Farm before signing his first professional contract with the Merseyside club.

The young striker spent the 2025/26 season on loan in League One with separate spells at Rotherham United and Port Vale, making 29 senior appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

Should the allegations be proven, the Toffees forward faces potential disciplinary measures ranging from fines to a prolonged suspension from all footballing activity. Neither Everton nor Sherif have publicly commented on the charge.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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