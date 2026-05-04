‘I showed Michael Owen a photo that proved I never fouled him at the 2002 World Cup. He signed it and wrote, ‘You definitely touched me’ along with a smiley face’ Mauricio Pochettino relitigates fiery England vs Argentina clash

Features
By Contributions from published

The Three Lions claimed a narrow win over Argentina in Japan 24 years ago

Michael Owen (No.10) of England is tackled in the penalty area by Mauricio Pochettino (No.4) of Argentina during the England v Argentina, Group F, World Cup Group Stage match played at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan on June 7, 2002. England won the match 1-0.
Pochettino gave away a penalty against Owen in 2002 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)