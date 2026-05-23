‘We banged on the windows of the England bus after we beat them at France 98, but we were never disrespecting anyone’ Javier Zanetti on Argentina’s World Cup celebrations

England and Argentina's France 98 clash was an eventful one

Argentina’s rivalry with England is undoubtedly one of the international game’s most bitter fixtures.

A mixture of history, politics and emotion means that few other match-ups can compare to the usual blood-and-thunder that accompanies these games, especially when they are played on the biggest stage.

The two foes both met in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, with both occasions not lacking in intensity, passion, controversy, and ultimately, mutual respect.

Javeier Zanetti on Argentina’s France 98 celebrations

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That’s according to former Argentina stalwart Javier Zanetti, who played in both matches and is keen to dispel the myth that his side’s celebrations in Saint-Etienne in 1998, where the squad banged on bus windows at England, were done with an intention to provoke their opponents.

“We never felt we were disrespecting anyone,” the former Inter Milan man tells FourFourTwo. “We always celebrated our wins that way because we were passionate.

Javier Zanetti scored to make it 2-2 against England back in the 1998 clash

“We arrived at stadiums singing, like fans, and if we won, we left the same way. There was no reprimand from England. They understood we were celebrating and there was mutual respect.”

The two sides were then paired together in the group stage of the 2002 tournament, but Zanetti insists that his side were not concerned by the prospect of England wanting revenge.

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“Despite the media hype, we were focused on other things,” he continues, “It just didn’t interest us. What happened between Simeone and Beckham in 1998 stayed there and went no further.

“I’m sure both remembered the incident when they shook hands in 2002, but what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.”

That game was settled by a single goal, with David Beckham scoring from the spot after Mauricio Pochettino was adjudged to have brought down Michael Owen in the box.

The 2002 clash was settled by a contentious penalty decision (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost two-and-a-half decades have passed since, and debate still rages over whether referee Pierluigi Collina should have awarded a penalty.

“We came from a generation that had learned the tricks of the street, little ploys to gain an advantage, and Owen used one,” Zanetti admits.

“It wasn’t a penalty, but again, without VAR there was little you could do. In my view, England didn’t deserve to win – it was an even game, decided by that detail. That said, going out in the group stage was a huge fiasco for Argentina. We were very excited about that team and fell well short.”

Zanetti was speaking in association with the MagiCup youth tournament, taking place between June 1 and 5 at Walt Disney World in Florida. For further information, visit magicup.com