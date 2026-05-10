‘David Beckham’s red card at France 98 was excessive. He shouldn’t have been sent off, but Diego Simeone was clever’ Javier Zanetti’s World Cup 98 admission

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England and Argentina's World Cup 1998 last-16 clash had everything

Argentina&#039;s Diego Simeone and England&#039;s David Beckham clash at the 1998 World Cup.
Beckham reacts to his red card against Argentina in 1998 (Image credit: Getty Images)