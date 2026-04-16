Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Arsenal talisman fitness latest after end-of-season rumours

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Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has not been involved for the Gunners in recent weeks

Arsenal&#039;s English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka shrugs (Image credit: Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal look like a team in need of a talisman and inspiration to get them over the line in the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

The goals have dried up somewhat and the nerves are increasing as Manchester City lurk ominously in second place ahead of Sunday’s huge title clash.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's injury return date still in the balance

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary&#039;s Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Southampton, England.

Mikel Arteta did not have a definitive answer for when Bukayo Saka might return to the pitch (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Saka has been out of action with an Achilles injury and has not played since the Carabao Cup final defeat to City last month.

The England winger appeared to have been closing in on a return ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting on Wednesday night, but he missed that game.