Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Arsenal talisman fitness latest after end-of-season rumours
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has not been involved for the Gunners in recent weeks
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Arsenal look like a team in need of a talisman and inspiration to get them over the line in the final few weeks of the Premier League season.
The goals have dried up somewhat and the nerves are increasing as Manchester City lurk ominously in second place ahead of Sunday’s huge title clash.
And the return of Bukayo Saka could be exactly what Arsenal need to boost morale as they head to the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's injury return date still in the balance
Saka has been out of action with an Achilles injury and has not played since the Carabao Cup final defeat to City last month.
The England winger appeared to have been closing in on a return ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting on Wednesday night, but he missed that game.