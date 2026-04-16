Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Arsenal talisman fitness latest after end-of-season rumours

Arsenal look like a team in need of a talisman and inspiration to get them over the line in the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

The goals have dried up somewhat and the nerves are increasing as Manchester City lurk ominously in second place ahead of Sunday’s huge title clash.

And the return of Bukayo Saka could be exactly what Arsenal need to boost morale as they head to the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta did not have a definitive answer for when Bukayo Saka might return to the pitch (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Saka has been out of action with an Achilles injury and has not played since the Carabao Cup final defeat to City last month.

The England winger appeared to have been closing in on a return ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting on Wednesday night, but he missed that game.