Erling Haaland rule explained, with striker deemed too good to be captain

Erling Haaland was among the leading contenders to become Manchester City captain

Erling Haaland scores too many goals to become Manchester City's new captain, according to Enzo Maresca.

The Norway striker has found the net 162 times in just 198 games since his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund in June 2022.

Haaland has helped City win six major trophies in the past four seasons, alongside a host of individual awards, and will be key for new manager Maresca in 2026/27 after the Italian replaced Pep Guardiola this summer.

The unusual reason why Erling Haaland won't be Manchester City's next captain

Haaland will be key for new boss Enzo Maresca (right), as he was for Pep Guardiola (left) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland's importance to City appeared to have made him one of the leading contenders to become club captain, after former skipper Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid this summer.

The other candidates included defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Rodri, although the latter could soon be out of the picture if he completes his expected move to Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva was City captain last season, with Ruben Dias (left) a contender to replace him (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Maresca suggested that Haaland isn't in the running for the captaincy, telling reporters: "Erling was one of the first to send a message when I joined the club.

“At Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule that when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench, not to celebrate, for instructions.

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“But if he scores, then he can celebrate. So if Erling is the captain, we have a problem. F****** hell, can you imagine?”

Haaland is yet to feature under Maresca after he was allowed to miss City's pre-season tour of Asia due to Norway's run to the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

The Italian gave the armband to Phil Foden in the club's opening pre-season friendly against Inter Milan, before Dias skippered the side against a K League All-Stars XI and Atletico Madrid - and Maresca's rule was already evident in the middle game.

Phil Foden captained City in Maresca's first game (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you saw the game on Wednesday, when we scored the first goal, Ruben came over to the bench," the 46-year-old said.

“I think even if it is two or three minutes, there is always something to adjust.”

Haaland was one of seven players who didn't travel to Asia as a result of their World Cup exertions, but the group - which also includes £116m signing Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki - are expected to be part of the squad for the Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff on Sunday.