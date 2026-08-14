Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield prediction: Can Enzo Maresca put down a marker in Cardiff's curtain-raiser?

It's Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Community Shield: as you've never seen them before.

Pep Guardiola is gone, meaning that both the Gunners and the Citizens have his disciples in charge: Manchester City beat Arsenal twice last term in league and cup competitions – before Mikel Arteta finally had the last laugh with a long-awaited title.

So who's got this one wrapped up? Can we really tell anything from it? And do either side really care? FourFourTwo whips out the crystal ball once more.

Community Shield: Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions

Arsenal are Premier League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to say what exactly will happen in what is essentially just a friendly – but Man City come into this one unbeaten in preseason (for all that's worth).

New boss Enzo Maresca obviously had a lot more incentive to hit the training ground early and instil his methods into his players – and with the likes of Omar Marmoush, Phil Foden and Savinho wanting to impress the new manager, World Cup heroes Erling Haaland and Elliot Anderson might not start.

City lifted the Carabao Cup at Arsenal's expense (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal, meanwhile, don't feel nearly as ready for the new season: William Saliba is a long-term injury doubt, Jurrien Timber isn't back yet, and both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been given a longer break following World Cup exertions. Expect Bruno Guimaraes from the bench, Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, new signing Christos Tzolis from the left, and Noni Madueke to start on the right.

It looks like Viktor Gyokeres could well lead the line, too – with Kai Havertz behind in midfield – and the Swede has struggled against bigger sides. Arsenal may have to rely on set-pieces once again, with new boy Tzolis very adept from a dead ball.

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The Maresca factor could be key, too. The Italian fared generally pretty well against Arteta during his time at Chelsea, despite having a weaker team, and he'll be keen to make a statement here that City can challenge for the title this term.

With both teams still bedding in, there'll certainly be more hunger from the blue corner… and Arsenal may well have to defend for swathes of the match, given that they're still getting up to speed.

You can't exactly write off the Premier League champions, though, who won't be treating this as a friendly, especially if Gabriel – and his lifelong vendetta against Erling Haaland and any team he plays for – has anything to do with it.

Arsenal vs Manchester City score prediction

Firm friends, Gabriel and Erling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kepa will likely start as the cup keeper – and that means the Spaniard will, inevitably, generate a headline.

We see this one as a largely cagey affair with chances for either side, though: Marmoush to capitalise on some sloppy defending from Arsenal early on, before the Gunners hit back through Gabriel heading home a free-kick in the second half.

And then to a penalty shootout, where Kepa is once again the focus – but can't do anything about Savinho dinking a Panenka over him to win City the Shield.