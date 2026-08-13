Liverpool in talks for one of the most exciting wonderkids in the world: report

Iraola is still looking to strengthen

Liverpool are looking to sign one of the most exciting wonderkids in world football.

The Reds spent well over £400 million last summer as they looked to defend their Premier League crown with well-established talent – but new manager Andoni Iraola has welcomed lower-profile signings this summer, as the club move on from Arne Slot, along with veterans Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Victor Munoz has signed to bolster the attack, with Jeremy Jacquet a highly-rated defender – though there could be more signings on the way before the window closes.

Liverpool in talks with Gilberto Mora, the Mexican superstar wanted by half of Europe

Bradley Barcola has been linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has been extensively linked to the Reds, as the club look to bolster their attack and sign an A-list talent this month.

But one name who certainly won't be signing before the deadline – but could well pen terms at Anfield – is Mexican superstar teenager Gilberto Mora.

Gilberto Mora played for Mexico at a home World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teen was described as “Diminutive and flighty, always ready to take a shot on and never afraid to get stuck in”, this summer by FourFourTwo's youth football expert Joe Donnohue, in a report during the World Cup.

At 17 years and 240 days, the Tijuana playmaker was the youngest player at the tournament, and has been consistently linked with swapping Mexico for Merseyside, with one report suggesting that Liverpool were stepping up interest in July.

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Now, Wednesday’s print edition of 24 Horas in Mexico, via Sport Witness, comments on Iraola's team bringing the youngster over this winter when he's 18 years old – noting that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are all in the hunt, too: while FourFourTwo understands that both Arsenal and Manchester City have kept tabs.

Sport Witness relays that, “Still there is still no statement of an agreement or formal offer,” though it appears that Liverpool have more of a concrete idea of how this deal will work, with the Mexican sensation needing an adaptation period, should he move to Europe.

Andres Lillini, who oversees Mexico’s youth national teams, has been credited with saying that, “After playing a World Cup, with everything he went through physically and emotionally, we have to look after the person and not wear him down just because we want to win something” – and this will almost certainly be the approach from the Premier League giants.

Gilberto Mora is one of the most exciting young talents on Earth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool already have a stack of talent in forward areas – especially on the lefthand side, where Mora can be effective – with another teenager in Rio Ngumoha seen as the long-term heir to the position.

It remains highly likely if the Reds do strike a deal for Mora in January, they will look to integrate him culturally and physically, as offer him minutes to get up to speed with English football, with a view to a potential loan move in the summer to develop elsewhere out of a spotlight.

The 17-year-old is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Newcastle United when Premier League action begins next weekend.