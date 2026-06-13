‘The offensive talent France possesses is special. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele can both lead the team this summer’ Olivier Giroud on France’s World Cup firepower

France are putting together their final World Cup preparations knowing that they will be carrying the weight of expectation into the tournament once again this summer.

Didier Deschamps has another typically stacked squad to choose from in North America, not least in the forward positions, where he can call upon one of the international game’s most clinical attacking corps.

That forward line is led by skipper Kylian Mbappe, with Ousmane Dembele also going into this tournament as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner - but does that present Deschamps with a problem or a luxury?

Olivier Giroud on France’s fearsome front line

Dembele goes into the tournament on the wave of winning the Ballon d'Or last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud earned 137 international caps during a career which saw him break the all-time French goalscoring record and he is backing France’s star duo to shine on the biggest stage this summer.

“People talk about having multiple stars in a team and ask if they can work together but, listen, it’s a brilliant thing to have in a national team,” Giroud tells FourFourTwo.

Ousmane Dembele at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s also important to know that Ousmane and Kylian are very close – they love each other like brothers and they’re both great guys as well.”

Having spent 14 years playing for the French national team during which time he went to seven major tournaments, Giroud knows plenty about squad depth and he sees something special in Les Bleus’ current set-up.