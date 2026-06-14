‘We’ve seen with other France captains in the past that wearing the armband brought out the best in them. Kylian Mbappe understands that he has to do the same’ Frank Leboeuf on Mbappe’s leadership qualities

France kick off their World Cup campaign on Tuesday looking to make history by reaching a third consecutive final, after having established themselves as one of the era’s best sides under Didier Deschamps.

At the heart of these ambitions is skipper Kylian Mbappe, who at the age of 27, should now be entering his prime years.

And while a tough season at Real Madrid has reignited the debate over whether Mbappe is the right man to have succeeded Hugo Lloris as Les Bleus skipper after the 2022 World Cup, former France defender Frank Leboeuf believes the decision has already been vindicated.

Lebouef on Mbappe’s captaincy

Frank Leboeuf won 50 caps for France (Image credit: Alamy)

The criticism levelled at Mbappe has suggested that the striker lacks the leadership and selflessness to lead but example, but Leboeuf believes this is the best way for the former PSG forward to reach his full potential.

“We’ve seen with other France captains in the past that wearing the armband brought out the best in them,” Leboeuf tells FourFourTwo.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Chelsea defender points to previous French skippers and their different leadership styles that have shaped the team over the years, combining a mixture of calm presence and inspirational influences.

“By showing quiet authority in the way Hugo Lloris did, by taking responsibility in big moments like Zinedine Zidane, or by sacrificing yourself for the team like Deschamps,” he continues. Kylian understands that