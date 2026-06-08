How to watch Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France captain Kylian Mbappe has already starred at two World Cups

Kylian Mbappe has already starred at two World Cups for France, helping his country lift the trophy in 2018 aged just 19 and then becoming only the second player to score a hat-trick in the final during the defeat by Argentina four years later. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball this summer.

The Real Madrid star is set to captain the tournament favourites in North America and it won't just be the ultimate prize on his mind, with Mbappe only four goals shy of Miroslav Klose's record all-time World Cup total of 16.

After a prolific but trophyless season in Madrid, the 27-year-old will be desperate to lead his country to their third World Cup.

Read on as we show you how to watch Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Kylian Mbappe for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Kylian Mbappe: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Tuesday 16 June France vs Senegal 8pm BST / 3pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Monday 22 June France vs Iraq 10pm BST / 5pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Friday 26 June France vs Norway 8pm BST / 3pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Kylian Mbappe from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Kylian Mbappe in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Mbappe's opening two Group I games against Senegal and Iraq will be live on BBC, while ITV will broadcast his final group match against Norway.

Watch Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every France game that Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in for France on SBS On Demand, it's free.