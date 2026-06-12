Grab an England Retro Shirt and enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 in some vintage kit from classic World Cup editions – available from just £35
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By Paul Brett published
Looking for a classic World Cup shirt from England or Scotland? Then these retro shirts are perfect and make for an ideal Father's Day gift too
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You can't beat the nostalgia of a classic England retro shirt, and like a fine wine, they get better with age. For me, some of the best football shirts spark memories of growing up watching the World Cups the classic editions like