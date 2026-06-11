The FIFA World Cup is here, and these VPN deals will ensure you don't miss a single goal – Save up to 40% on these highly rated VPN plans from security experts Norton

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and the first of an incredible 104 matches kicks off on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico vs South Africa in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The expanded World Cup runs for almost 6 weeks, with 48 teams looking to prise the iconic World Cup trophy from the hands of an in-form Lionel Messi and holders Argentina.

If you're travelling overseas for summer holidays during the World Cup, the only way to avoid your usual World Cup streaming services like the BBC iPlayer or ITVX being blocked by geo-restrictions is to use a reliable VPN service.

Right now, and perfectly timed for all your World Cup viewing, Norton VPN has discounted its 3 available plans by up to 40%. The biggest discount is on the Norton VPN Standard Plus plan, which drops from £99.99 to £59.99 when you sign up for a 2-year plan.

Get up to 40% off with these Norton VPN deals

Cybersecurity company Norton is challenging some of the best VPN providers on the market, and its various VPN packages offer great speeds and a straightforward app. Our VPN experts at TechRadar scored it with an impressive 4 out of 5-star review, with speed and ease of use being some of the review highlights.