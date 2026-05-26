Pick your perfect World Cup 2026 look with FourFourTwo's kit picker

The biggest World Cup ever means the most vast and bewildering array of World Cup kits ever to grace the pitches of the tournament's host nations.

World Cup 2026 will be played by 48 teams in June and July and it's going to be a colourful affair, with a variety of technical partners bringing their own templates and design touches to the shirts, shorts and socks of 1248 footballers in the the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With so many to choose from, how might you narrow down your first World Cup 2026 kit purchase? If your country qualified, that's easy. If not, FourFourTwo's kit picker is here to help.

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FourFourTwo's World Cup 2026 kit picker

All you need to do is answer six multiple choice questions about your football preferences and stylistic leanings, and the kit picker will make a recommendation we're sure you'll find tempting if there's a bit of shirt money burning a hole in your pocket.

Tell us whether you like underdogs or big beasts, which manufacturer you favour, and a few of your fashion preferences, and the kit picker will select a shirt to recommend.

Belgium's World Cup 2026 away shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

World Cup 2026 will begin at the mighty Estadio Azteca on June 11 and conclude 104 matches later with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19. Organisation is the name of the game for a tournament of that size, so FourFourTwo has the print-at-home wall chart and sync-ready World Cup calendar you need.

We have all the background information you could possibly need unless you're writing a book about the tournament, including a guide to every World Cup 2026 stadium and a run-down of every World Cup kit released so far.

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There's a short profile of every World Cup 2026 referee and closer looks at fan festivals, broadcasters around the world and the tangled web of World Cup kick-off times.

For fans watching at home in England and Scotland, our colossal World Cup pub guide will help you find some places to watch matches in the bosom of the football community.