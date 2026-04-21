Quiz! Can you tell us whether these 20 managers have coached Bayern Munich?
Features
By Mark White published
Vincent Kompany has just gone and won another title - now tell us the other bosses who battled the Bundesliga for the Bavarians
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Vincent Kompany has just gone and won another title - now tell us the other bosses who battled the Bundesliga for the Bavarians