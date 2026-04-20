Quiz! Can you name every player have scored a Premier League hat-trick in the last 10 years?

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We're looking for everyone to walk away with a match ball in the past decade

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest against Burnley at City Ground on April 19, 2026 in Nottingham, England.
There's your first answer (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)