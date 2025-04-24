Quiz! Can you name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s?

Time for another football quiz – this one's all about the 2010's and the players who scored and assisted the most during that time.

From tricky wingers and false nines, to target men and bombarding midfielders, the 2010's had an abundance of attacking talent.

Some were consistent throughout the decade, whilst others had spectacular one off seasons. It's up to you to figure out those one season wonders though!

All of the players in this quiz played for clubs in Europe's top five leagues – that's the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga – during the decade, and they have represented an array of clubs, from Roma to Real Madrid.

We're looking for the top 10 players with the most goals and assists in each season throughout the 2010s. We've even given you the club and the number of goals and assists they scored that season!

16 minutes on the clock – and hints are available if you hit the button.

