Cost of England robbery revealed after wild World Cup heist before Croatia showdown

The monetary value of England's stolen inventory prior to their World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia has been revealed.

England were robbed en-route to Kansas City in the build-up to their World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel's men were reportedly thieved down to just one football, according to a Daily Mail report yesterday morning.

Missing inventory included the boots of star players Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, and key equipment used for analysis purposes - but just how much was really stolen in terms of monetary value?

Extent of theft revealed after England robbed prior to World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia

Of everything stolen, the most valuable threatened to be Thomas Tuchel's whiteboards and analysis equipment used by the England staff.

While it was initially unconfirmed as to whether that inventory contained potentially sensitive information pertaining to England's tactics, the cost of the missing items has now been revealed.

It was believed that Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots were robbed during transit, as well as Thomas Tuchel's whiteboards and analysis equipment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report straight out of Kansas City, two men have now been charged by prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri.

The total value of the equipment stolen has been revealed to be roughly $18,000, or £13,500.

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England were en-route to Missouri to establish a base ahead of the next three weeks, at least, of World Cup football for the squad.

Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said of the crime: "We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately.

"Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable. It's understood that much of the stolen equipment has been recovered."

With a positive resolution and confirmation that nothing game-critical was taken, England will enter their World Cup opener against Croatia with clearer heads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC previously reported that the majority of England's stolen equipment had been returned.

The report also confirmed that nothing game-critical had been taken, and no elite boots.

The England squad will now prepare for their Croatia face-off in Group L with slightly clearer minds, having received a positive outcome to a more bizarre than most World Cup situation.