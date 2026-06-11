Mexico vs South Africa prediction as El Tri open the biggest World Cup in history

If you've had Thursday 11 June marked in your calendar since the beginning of the year, the day you've been waiting for has finally arrived.

World Cup 2026 is here, and with it every bell, whistle and goal its three co-hosts can throw at us in the massive span of 104 matches. It's the biggest World Cup in history and the first to be played in three countries, but it starts today in a pleasingly traditional manner.

Mexico vs South Africa is a historic opening fixture in the purest sense. 16 years ago, South Africa's World Cup began with a 1-1 draw against El Tri in Johannesburg, a fixture famous for Siphiwe Tshabalala's sensational strike for Bafana Bafana.

Mexico vs South Africa prediction

The first fixture at major tournaments have a tendency to be tense and cagey, or at least tough to call. Mexico vs South Africa could fall into either of those categories but the Azteca factor cannot be underestimated.

South Africa won't make it easy under retiring head coach Hugo Broos, whose team rarely conceded goals in multiples in 2025 but have conceded twice on two occasions since the turn of the year.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos (Image credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana don't go anywhere to be a subplot in someone else's party, but the most famous football stadium in the world is packed to the rafters with home supporters, and Mexico will start with fire in their bellies.

Now coached for a third time by Javier Aguirre, they were eliminated four years ago at the group stage. Mexico have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup twice, in 1970 and 1986. There's a pattern there, if you look closely enough, and the fervent fans of Mexico City will be well aware of it.

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Aguirre's key man is 35-year-old Raul Jimenez. The striker, who starts World Cup 2026 with 45 goals in 124 senior internationals, has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a free transfer this week, but has already experienced a change of manager.

Mexico's head coach prioritises defensive solidity and organisation without stifling the supply line to the Wolves man. With Azteca at their backs, they'll be looking for a positive start.