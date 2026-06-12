World Cup day one highlights - Five goals, three red cards, tears of joy and the dreaded long throw

The opening game provided a strange mix of brilliant football and very tired-looking decisions in the Mexican heat

The first day of World Cup action certainly delivered memorable moments.

Co-hosts Mexico eased to a 2-0 victory over nine-man South Africa - despite being reduced to ten themselves late on - before South Korea came back from behind to see of the Czech Republic.

Here's the big talking points from day one of the 2026 World Cup.

More red cards than goals offered an omen we hope doesn't become a trend

Mexico vs South Africa started promisingly enough, with the home side playing some beautiful stuff in the opening 20 minutes or so, taking the lead through Julian Quinones; while the opposition matched them for intensity, even if they fell way short on quality.

But the first drinks break seemed to kill off the momentum as both sides began to labour in the heat.

It's hard to say what role that played in the three red cards that followed in the second half - but tired legs and foggy minds definitely seemed plausible.

Yaya Sithole was dismissed for a clumsy last-man tackle on Brian Gutierrez just outside the box; Themba Zwane saw red after frustratedly slapping Roberto Alvarado in the side of the head during a tussle; and Cesar Montes followed Sithole's lead by cynically bringing down Khuliso Mudau in the most contentious of the three decisions.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That prompted some concern that this might end up being a World Cup of harsh red cards ruining games.

It pretty much did for this one: Mexico looked pretty happy with their lead, and South Africa had already admitted before the game that they saw any points from the opener as a bonus rather than a necessity thanks to the generous nature of the group stage: eight out of 12 third-placed sides will proceed into the knockouts.

The later game offered some reassurance that won't be the case, but we just hope it doesn't became in pattern in the earlier kick-offs in the most scorching locations.