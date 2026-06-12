Welcome to New Scotland, a party 28 years in the making

It wasn't just battle-hardened Scotland fans who got caught up in the emotion of that breathless November night in Glasgow.

The basic highlights package on the Scotland National Team YouTube account has 6.5 million views. That isn't exactly typical, so there must be a few footballing purists across the world who also revelled in the ridiculousness of it all.

Steve Clarke's outfit, intent on ending Scotland's 28-year wait for a World Cup appearance, scored twice in stoppage time to defeat Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park.

Scotland will converge on Boston and Miami in their tens of thousands

Head Coach Steve Clarke (R) and Scott McTominay (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone struggled to make sense of what they'd just seen, whether it was Scott McTominay's early overhead kick – which inspired a mural in the stadium's shadow – or Kenny McLean's 98th-minute clincher from the halfway line.

Elation to dejection and back again. An outpouring of emotion at the final whistle, and the nation has barely stopped smiling since.

Scots haven't been able to stop smiling since clinching their tournament berth - and rightly so (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haiti lie in wait, along with Morocco and Brazil, who were in Scotland's last World Cup group back in 1998.

Clarke does have a few issues to wrestle with, though. Craig Gordon ended the campaign as Scotland's No.1, which is a fairytale in itself: he's 43, no longer first choice at Hearts, and has been nursing a shoulder injury since February.

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He has never let Scotland down, but it isn't an ideal set of circumstances. Alternative keeper Angus Gunn is reliable but stuck playing back-up at Nottingham Forest – or rather not playing, having featured in one competitive game from the start of the season up to mid-March.

Aaron Hickey has had no luck avoiding injury, while winger Ben Gannon-Doak had only just begun training in March after an extended lay-off. There is also the nagging concern that prominent players, McTominay and John McGinn in particular, are routin