Haiti World Cup 2026 squad: Sebastien Migne's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Haiti World Cup 2026 squad are the country's second-ever.
Haiti’s qualification for World Cup 2026 put the competition’s geopolitical complications in the spotlight but its football context is significant too. Haiti have played at the World Cup finals just once, losing all three group games in Germany in 1974.
Joe Gaetjens, who in 1950 netted of the most famous goals ever scored by 2026 host nation USA, played as many times for Haiti. Along with Manno Sanon, he is one of two Haiti internationals to have scored at the World Cup.
The current Haitian generation was guided to the World Cup by Frenchman Sebastien Migne, whose previous managerial experience took place entirely within the continent of Africa and almost exclusively as an international specialist. With the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, he was the perfect appointment to return Haiti to the global stage.
The Grenadiers finished behind Curacao to progress through CONCACAF’s first qualifying group stage and saw off Nicaragua as well as previous World Cup qualifiers Honduras and Costa Rica to officially claim their berth at World Cup 2026. They lost just two of their 10 qualifying matches in total.
Captained by veteran Bastia goalkeeper Johny Placide, Haiti will be expected to name a World Cup squad of players based mostly in Europe and the USA. The squad selected for the last round of qualifiers featured two Major League Soccer players, a handful from the lower ranks of the sport in North America and representatives of football in France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Italy and Greece.
Former Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and St Mirren loan player Duckens Nazon, who plays in Iran, is Haiti’s record goalscorer. He’ll be eager to join Gaetjens and Sanon in the history books in the summer.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Squad
Haiti World Cup 2026 squad: the November selection
- GK: Johny Placide (Bastia)
- GK: Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux)
- GK: Josue Duverger (Cosmos Koblenz)
- DF: Carlens Arcus (Angers)
- DF: Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys)
- DF: Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito)
- DF: Hannes Delcroix (Burnley)
- DF: Garven Metusala (Colorado Springs Switchbacks)
- DF: Martin Experience (Nancy)
- DF: Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs Switchbacks)
- DF: Stephane Lambese (Fleury)
- MF: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- MF: Leverton Pierre (Vizela)
- MF: Carl Fred Sainte (Phoenix Rising)
- MF: Christopher Attys (Triestina)
- MF: Danley Jean Jacques (Philadelphia Union)
- FW: Derrick Etienne Jr. (Toronto)
- FW: Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal)
- FW: Don Deedson Louicius (Dallas)
- FW: Ruben Providence (Almere City)
- FW: Woobens Pacius (Tampa Bay Rowdies)
- FW: Frantzdy Pierrot (AEK Athens)
- FW: Josue Casimir (Auxerre)
Fixtures and results
November 18: Haiti 2-0 Nicaragua, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao
November 13: Haiti 1-0 Costa Rica, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao
October 13: Honduras 3-0 Haiti, Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
October 9: Nicaragua 0-3 Haiti, Estadio Nacional, Managua, Nicaragua
September 9: Costa Rica 3-3 Haiti, Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica
September 5: Haiti 0-0 Honduras, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao
June 22: United States 2-1 Haiti, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States
June 19: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Haiti, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States
June 15: Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, United States
June 10: Haiti 1-5 Curacao, Trinidad Stadium, Oranjestad, Aruba
June 7: Aruba 0-5 Haiti, Trinidad Stadium, Oranjestad, Aruba
March 22: Azerbaijan 0-3 Haiti, Sumgayit City Stadium, Sumgayit, Azerbaijan
Manager
Who is Haiti's manager?
Sebastien Migne, a former midfield player briefly on the books of Leyton Orient in the late 1990s, took over as Haiti’s head coach in the summer of 2024. Because the Grenadiers played their qualifiers in Curacao due to conflict at home, the French boss has never been to Haiti.
Migne has managed three international teams in Africa and his major tournament experience amounts to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in charge of Kenya and, four years later, working as the assistant to Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song at the continental tournament in Ivory Coast.
Kenya were knocked out in the group stage under Migne in 2019. Haiti will be tipped to suffer a similar fate but their impressive qualification campaign for World Cup 2026 will offer hope that a first World Cup finals win is a possibility.
Star player
Who is Haiti's star player?
Haiti’s national team squad features two players operating in the Premier League. Burnley defender Hannes Delcroix has a handful of caps but it’s Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers who can really get Haiti’s fans on the edges of their seats.
Bellegarde has become a Premier League regular since moving to the Black Country from Strasbourg. The former Lens youngster joined Wolves in 2023 and usually offers value for money in the entertainment stakes.
Born in France and formerly a French Under-21 international, Bellegarde filed his switch to Haiti as recently as August 2025 and has been rewarded with a probable starring role in their World Cup campaign.
Best XI
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.