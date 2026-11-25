Manchester City are considering the future of manager Enzo Maresca, just 19 games into the Italian's stint.

After Pep Guardiola led the Citizens to 20 trophies in a decade-long tenure, Manchester City turned to Maresca to take charge of the club, with the former Leicester City and Chelsea boss having worked at the Etihad as both the under-23s manager and as one of Guardiola's assistants in the 2022/23 Treble-winning campaign.

But with uncertainty shrouding the club – following an independent commission finding City guilty of over 100 breaches of serious financial rules across a nine-year period – things may be about to become even more unstable, should the six-time Premier League champions pull the trigger on their manager already.

Manchester City considering change in the dugout already

Uncertainty hangs over Manchester City as a club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca started fantastically after taking over from his former mentor, winning his first seven Premier League games – including a defiant 3-0 thumping of Liverpool at Anfield following the news that City had been found guilty and were facing Premier League sanctions.

But the Eastlands outfit went on to lose the following three games in the league, drew against Fulham at the weekend, and had to rely on a late Rayan Cherki equaliser against Napoli last night in order to scrape a point in the Champions League.

Fichajes in Spain are reporting that Maresca “will be fighting for his job” if he doesn't beat Arsenal this weekend, with the Gunners having already outclassed his side 3-0 in the Community Shield earlier this season.

A defeat at the Emirates Stadium would widen the gap between the pair to a seemingly unassailable nine points, with Liverpool and surprise package Brighton & Hove Albion shaping up to be the champions' biggest threats in completing back-to-back league championships for the first time in almost a century.

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While City started the season emphatically, fans have questioned several tactical decisions – and after netting seven in his first seven fixtures, talismanic centre-forward Erling Haaland has cut a frustrated figure while leading the line.

Record signing Enzo Fernandez has blown hot and cold this season and kept the mercurial Cherki out of the side at times, Marc Guehi has started the season slowly with shaky performances from centre-back, and Phil Foden has been in disappointing form in the league, though he netted a hat-trick against AEK Athens in the Champions League.

Several of Guardiola's generals have been linked with exits, with Haaland's future in doubt, while Barcelona have interest in Josko Gvardiol to fill a problem position at left-back.

Pep Guardiola has been a hard figure to replace (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the autumnal wobble, however, FourFourTwo understands that there are no plans at present to part with Maresca.

The Italian was handed a three-year deal over the summer to succeed Guardiola, with BBC Sport reporting that City paid around £17 million to Maresca's former club Chelsea as a compensation fee after he left the Blues in January 2026, following run of just one win in seven league games.

City's clash with Arsenal is set for 4.30pm this Sunday as Premier League action resumes.