Manchester United have hired Mauricio Pochettino – and his first transfer demand may break Arsenal hearts.

With the Red Devils languishing in the relegation zone after just three wins in all competitions this season, the Argentine knows that he needs to turn things around quickly, with January eyed as an opportunity to do business.

And Pochettino could well annoy former team-mate Mikel Arteta with a move he's requested from his bosses at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to gazump Arsenal for his first Manchester United transfer

Arteta and Pochettino go way back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pochettino and Arteta know each other well from playing together at Paris Saint-Germain, while the Basque was invited to become a member of Pochettino's staff during his time on the other side of North London, at Tottenham Hotspur.

It's perhaps no surprise then, given their similar outlook on the game, that the new United boss has earmarked a long-time Arsenal target as his first signing in the Old Trafford dugout.

Fichajes in Spain have reported that Pochettino has requested the signing of Julian Alvarez after walking through the door at Carrington, with the Gunners well-known admirers.

Arteta spent much of the summer looking to convince the Atletico Madrid man to return to English football and sign for the Premier League champions – with Alvarez himself waiting up until deadline day for a move to Barcelona that never materialised.

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The relationship between the Atleti man and their idol hasn't been the same since, and with Barça having moved on from the player and Raphinha thriving in the No.9 role, it appears the pathway to a Camp Nou move is closed.

If Alvarez still wants to leave the Metropolitano, Arsenal would be the sensible destination given their interest and the fact they didn't upgrade either on the left wing or up front over the summer – but interest from United would complicate matters, with Pochettino perhaps able to convince his compatriot he could build around him.

Alvarez was a huge hit during his time in the Premier League, though adored on the blue side of Manchester, where he won a Treble and a World Cup in his first full season as a Manchester City player.

Julian Alvarez is wanted at United (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has continued to flourish under Diego Simeone, scoring 29 goals in all competitions in his first season and 20 the following campaign.

FourFourTwo understands that the finances may not be there for a January move, though with United, nothing should be ruled out.

Alvarez is worth €110 million, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United face Liverpool when Premier League action resumes this weekend.