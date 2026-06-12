Xabi Alonso urged to sign big-money Liverpool flop who just needs 'confidence and belief'

Xabi Alonso will be in charge of Chelsea in the new season

It's been a frustrating few years of one step forward, one step back for Chelsea.

Chelsea ended up finishing a lowly tenth in the Premier League last season after their decision to replace Enzo Maresca with Liam Rosenior utterly failed to work out for them.

The Blues hope that the imminent arrival of Xabi Alonso as new head coach will put them back in contention for a Champions League place next season, and one former Blue star believes he knows the ideal summer signing for them...despite the man in question having a less than glittering history in the Premier League.

Marcel Desailly: Chelsea should sign Darwin Nunez

World Cup winner Marcel Desailly spent six years at Stamford Bridge after joining from a hugely successful Milan side in 1998, and still keeps a keen eye on his former side's fortunes.

And he believes that Chelsea and Darwin Nunez could actually be ideal, if unlikely, bedfellows for one another.

Marcel Desailly thinks Darwin Nunez could be just the ticket for Chelsea (Image credit: Alamy)

Much was expected of Nunez after he made the move from Benfica to Liverpool in 2022 in a deal worth up to a potential €100m.

But the Uruguayan often failed to live up to his billing throughout a mercurial three seasons at Anfield.