New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's first transfer decision revealed, with star in talks to leave: report
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso could choose to move on a key player
Xabi Alonso will have plenty of work to do when he begins his tenure as Chelsea manager.
It is likely to be another busy transfer window as the Blues look to improve a squad that has underachieved in the Premier League.
But one of Chelsea’s top performers this season could be on his way out amid reported interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is on Barcelona's radar
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Joao Pedro has impressed since his summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.
According to AS, Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Pedro’s agent in London last week to discuss a potential move to the Catalan club.
The Brazil international is reportedly “keen” on a switch to Camp Nou, with the prospect of potential domestic and European silverware under Hansi Flick an enticing one.
But Barcelona are said to be unable to afford such a transfer as things stand, while Chelsea are not interested in selling their star forward.
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Alonso will reportedly decide whether or not he sees Pedro as an indispensable part of his squad.
If not, Chelsea could attract a sizeable fee for the 24-year-old, who they signed in a deal worth up to £60m.
AS claim Alonso may look to move Pedro on if the player is not happy at Stamford Bridge and has his head turned.
The Spaniard had issues with player power at Real Madrid in his short tenure this season, and wants a squad all pulling in the same direction, committed to his vision.
Barcelona’s top target is believed to be Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, formerly of Manchester City, but Los Colchoneros are refusing to sell.
Pedro is contracted until 2033 at Chelsea and the London club would command a huge fee if they opted to sell.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
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