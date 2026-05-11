Liverpool in Arne Slot u-turn, as Xabi Alonso talks begin: report

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Amid fresh Liverpool discontent over Arne Slot, the Reds have reportedly enquired about the Spaniard's Madrid spell

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Europa-Park Stadion on March 17, 2024 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.
Alonso has been out of work since his Real Madrid sacking earlier this season (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)