Best football boots for goalkeepers: The latest ranges designed for shot-stoppers from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance

If you're a sweeper keeper or a one-on-one wonder, you'll want to find the best football boots for goalkeepers before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed to assist goalies, defenders, midfielders and attackers. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots on the market right now for goalkeepers...

As worn by: Alisson, Thibault Courtois

As explained in FFT's Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots review, Alisson Becker and Thibault Courtois are just two of the superstars that have worn these recently, despite the boots initially being advertised as built for attacking players.

That's because, while light and offering great traction, they're more durable than many of their peers. They also feature "touch pods" on the upper, designed to help with your passing and first touch. Made of tough, yet soft, K-leather and ideal for players with wider feet, the Tiempo Legend 9 is a strong choice for goalkeepers who are quick off their line and good distributors.

2. Adidas Copa Mundial

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.

3. Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan

As we said in our Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan football boots review, Puma Kings have always been considered no-nonsense football boots. Goalkeepers all over the world, from Sunday League-level to the World Cup, have donned this iconic range before going into battle. So FFT was intrigued to hear, in 2022, that Puma were releasing a vegan pair, made entirely free of animal products.

The Vegan Kings are just as durable and robust, yet light, as the classic range. The animal-free "leather" upper is supple, comfortable and slightly spongey, while maintaining its tough streak. We also think they look the business, with the vintage black and white colour way reversed in sumptuous style. They're also a lot cheaper than other newly-released ranges.

Keepers can't go wrong with these, and they'll be doing something great for the environment when they buy a pair.

4. New Balance V2 442

In our New Balance 442 v2 football boots review, we explained how this is a no-nonsense boot at a low price. Comfort and durability are valued above all by this range, which offers a premium K-leather upper and studs which are best-suited for softer ground.

Internal cushioned pillows deliver incredible comfort and solid support. There's little in the way of gadgetry (no "touch pods" to assist with ball control, for example), but there's a lot to be admired about a boot which feels good, protects you and will last for a good few seasons.

5. Adidas Predator Pulse

2006 was a simpler time (unless your name is Marco Materazzi). A time of Gnarls Barkley, Daniel Craig in Casino Royale and Zinedine Zidane rolling back the years to pirouette around the world… wearing Adidas Predator Pulse boots.

You can still get them. Adi have re-released the Pulses complete with a more robust heel but otherwise true to the original design, from the oversized tongue and soft leather body to the three stripes wrapping under the sole and the instep panels that resemble scratch marks left by claws. It's one of the most beautiful boots in history – and available in brand-new colourways.

