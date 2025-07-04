Quiz! Name the 25 Americans with the most Premier League appearances

We won't even be mildly impressed if you get this guy

America! Land of opportunity! Unless you're a soccer player, in which case: England! The land of a better standard of football!

As such, we've had plenty of Americans plying their trade in the Premier League over the years, whether that's those who have crossed the Atlantic to play at the highest level, or those who were raised on these shores but hopped across the pond to play international football thanks to their heritage or an accident of birth.

Our question to you, then: how many of the most frequently appearing Premier League Americans can you name?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?

There's 25 players to name and eight minutes in which to do it.

To help you along, we've given you the Premier League clubs they appeared for and how many appearances they made.

If you're struggling with this quiz – and you may be, as it's not an easy one – we have hints available. Sign into Kwizly and we'll help you with the next letter on the player you're trying to guess.

Remember to comment your scores below and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've just navigated our quiz on Americans in the Premier League, proving your knowledge of US footballing exports – but don't let your stateside success be the end of your quizzing journey.

Can you name every goalkeeper with 50 or more Premier League clean sheets? It's a roll call of the shot-stoppers who truly mastered the art of keeping the ball out of the net. And if that piqued your interest in the men between the sticks, then why not try to get 20 questions right in our big goalkeeper quiz? It's the ultimate test of your knowledge of the game's last line of defence.

For those who enjoy a cerebral challenge with a side of footballing nostalgia, prepare for FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 7. Get your pens ready and untangle a web of clues featuring Kagawa, Barcelona stars and claret-and-blue clubs. After that, see if you can name the top 20 appearance-makers to have only appeared for one Premier League club. It's a tribute to those rare footballing souls who resisted the siren call of greener pastures and stuck with their colours through thick and thin.

Finally, for the Red Devils faithful, or simply those fascinated by mega-money moves, prepare for a dive into the transfer market. Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings? It's a journey through the evolution of spending at Old Trafford, from iconic buys to record-breaking fees.