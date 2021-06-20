Calling all gamers! Sign up for Gamers Without Borders – the world’s biggest charity eSports event – and help save lives

Whether you’re a die-hard gamer or casual fan, there’s something for everyone with this year’s edition of Gamers Without Borders – and by getting involved in their plethora of tournaments spanning some 23 different games, you could be helping to raise vital funds for COVID-19 vaccinations around the world.

Gamers Without Borders: No One Left Behind is combining the planet’s best gamers with community tournaments for all, offering up a $10 million prize fund that will go directly to underprivileged countries in particular need of vital vaccine distribution.

Run by the Saudi Esports Federation, this year’s edition of the world’s biggest eSports charity event is already underway with their elite FIFA 21 tournament – the likes of Tekkz, MsDossary and MoAuba are all part of 30+ field, competing for a $1.5m share of the prize fund which will go straight to those in need.

On Sunday, former Barcelona and Real Madrid foes Ronaldinho and Sergio Ramos went head-to-head in GWB's first celebrity FIFA 21 match, with the Brazilian running out a 3-0 winner in their e-El Clasico.

Last year, over 430,000 registered gamers from 141 different countries signed up to Gamers Without Borders to compete for $2 million worth of prizes – and this year, there’s plenty of time for you to get involved before the event ends on August 8.

Their FIFA 21 event may now be closed for registration, but fear not: the games below are all part of their giant community event spanning 100+ tournaments – and all you need to do is head here before signing up for your game of choice.

Apex Legends

Brawlhalla

CS:GO

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Chess

Clash Royale

DOTA 2

Fortnite

Gran Turismo

Hearthstone

Mobile Legends

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2k21

Overwatch

PUBG

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Street Fighter V

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

Valorant

To kick off an unforgettable season of wall-to-wall gaming, GWB launched on Friday with a headlining set from Dutch DJ/producer Nicky Romero (below) – the first of several accompanying entertainment treats that will include gaming magazine shows, eSports analysis, podcasts, live comedy and more iconic concerts.

That’s not all, either: if you’re a keen streamer, you can watch the world’s best players taking to the battlefields of your favourite games – just visit GWB’s streaming schedule to find out when each event is taking place.

There will also be a series of free training programmes – through activities, webinars and hackathons – available to view for those keen to ignite a new career in gaming.

While GWB are contributing $10 million to charities worldwide, everyone and anyone can support the cause by donating themselves at any point, using the link here or doing so during one of the elite series tournaments – instructions will appear live during the respective streams.

Like what you hear? Get involved and contribute to a great cause by visiting gamerswithoutborders.com and finding out more.