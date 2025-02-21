How to watch MLS in 2025: Live streaming, broadcasters, fixtures
All the information you need to follow the US league this season
The MLS is back! The 2025 Major League Soccer season kicks off on February 22, and we've put together this guide to bring you all the information on how to watch every game live.
► MLS Season Pass (global)
► Fox Network (select fixtures, US)
As the North American league enters its 30th season, it continues to grow, and the start of the campaign has been accompanied by a new docu-series entitled 'Onside: Major League Soccer'.
Produced by the man behind 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' and golf's 'Full Swing', MLS leaders clearly hope they can attract a new audience to boost viewing interest in the league that's now home to arguably the greatest player of all time: Lionel Messi.
Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, plies his trade for Inter Miami, the club owned by David Beckham, who was a key export to the MLS with his transfer from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy back in 2007.
It was Inter Miami who topped the table in the regular season last year to win their first Supporters' Shield, but it was LA Galaxy who strolled off with the overall MLS Cup title - their sixth - after coming through the play-offs and beating New York Red Bulls in the final.
Another intense season starts here – read on for all the information on how to watch the MLS, with details on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The one-stop shop for watching MLS soccer all over the world is the MLS Season Pass, which is available through Apple TV.
There will be a live stream for each and every game through the MLS Season Pass, and it's not geo-restricted, so you can sign up wherever you are in the world.
Pricing
The MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 a month, or you could save in the long run if you pay $99 up front for the full season.
You don't need to be an existing Apple TV+ subscriber to get the MLS Season Pass, but if you are, you'll get a discount to $12.99 a month or $79 for the season.
Watch MLS games on Fox
In addition to the MLS Season Pass streaming, select games will be shown live on television in the US on Fox Network.
Games will go out across various Fox channels, including the main Fox channel, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Deportes.
Fox channels come on cable TV packages. Don't have cable? Fox doesn't have a dedicated streaming platform (you can only watch online with your cable credentials) so you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get Fox channels in an online package.
The safest bet for watching the MLS on Fox online via a cord-cutter in the US is Fubo, which gives you access to all the channels mentioned above. $84.99 per month is the cheapest standard subscription, although you can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. Sling TV also offers Fox channels on the Sling Blue package (from $45.99 per month) but availability and pricing depend on your location so do check before you subscribe.
Watch the MLS securely from anywhere
For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.
Our colleagues over at TechRadar can't recommend NordVPN highly enough...
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
How to watch Lionel Messi in the MLS
Want to know how to watch Lionel Messi in the MLS? The league is bigger than one man, but we can perfectly understand that.
Lionel Messi's next game for Inter Miami is on Saturday February 22 at 7.30pm ET / 12.30am GMT (Sunday) against New York City.
Inter Miami vs New York City will be live streamed exclusively on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - see above for details. The game has not been selected for broadcast by Fox.
MLS 2025 season fixtures
This week's fixtures in the MLS
Saturday February 22
- Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United FC | Kick-off at 4.30pm ET
- Inter Miami vs New York City | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FC | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- Atlanta United vs CF Montréal | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- DC United vs Toronto | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET
- Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET
- Nashville vs New England | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET
- Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET
- St Louis City SC vs Colorado Rapids | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET
- San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | Kick-off at 10.30pm ET
- Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC | Kick-off at 10.30pm ET
Sunday February 23
- Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Kick-off at 4pm ET
- LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC | Kick-off at 7pm ET
Watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer' docu-series
The new MLS season comes accompanied by a new docu-series featuring the league, entitled 'Onside: Major League Soccer'.
Launched on February 21, 2025 and available to stream now in its entirety, the eight-part series shines a light on the key protagonists and storylines of the MLS last season.
The series was executive produced by Paul Martin, who is an experienced hand when it comes to the modern wave of behind-the-scenes sports documentaries, having worked on 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive', 'Break Point', and 'Full Swing'.
“MLS was able to facilitate a level of access into the world’s most popular sport that I just don’t think you would get with some other leagues,” Martin said. "For what we do, that was incredibly exciting and enticing.”
How to watch
You can watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer' on Apple TV+ from most countries.
Subscriptions cost US$9.99 or £8.99 on a monthly basis. You do get a free trial, so you could technically binge the whole series for free and then cancel if you didn't find any value in continuing – although the MLS will hope you're suitably hooked to migrate to that MLS Season Pass.
'Onside: Major League Soccer' – Episode Guide
Episode 1: Back to Glory
Amid Messi Mania, Miami and the LA Galaxy gear up for a huge early-season test. Riqui Puig opens up about the pressure of superstar expectations.
Episode 2: Hell is Real
Ohio’s heated rivalry reignites. As kickoff nears, stars and managers discuss what’s at stake, the will to compete and leaving it all on the pitch.
Episode 3: Young Blood
Cavan Sullivan signs with Philly at age 14. The countdown is on for the homegrown phenom to make his debut as the youngest MLS player ever.
Episode 4: City Blues
Second-year club St. Louis CITY SC are under pressure to build a winning culture. A rematch against archrivals Sporting KC raises the stakes.
Episode 5: Kings of New York
Who runs NYC? A case is made in the Hudson River Derby’s playoff debut. RBNY’s rising star John Tolkin feels the heat of the spotlight.
Episode 6: The Window
Clubs go hunting for new talent in the summer transfer window, where deals get done — or fall apart — and stars arrive in the month-long frenzy.
Episode 7: The Big Decision
Atlanta United’s long road back to title contention hits a tipping point. A Decision Day miracle sets up a Round One duel against Inter Miami CF and Messi.
Episode 8: Legacy
With Messi eliminated, it’s anyone’s MLS Cup. Riqui Puig’s injury stuns the LA Galaxy as they get set to battle the New York Red Bulls for the title.
