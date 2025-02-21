How to watch MLS in 2025: Live streaming, broadcasters, fixtures

The MLS is back! The 2025 Major League Soccer season kicks off on February 22, and we've put together this guide to bring you all the information on how to watch every game live.

MLS live streaming at a glance ► MLS Season Pass (global) ► Fox Network (select fixtures, US)

As the North American league enters its 30th season, it continues to grow, and the start of the campaign has been accompanied by a new docu-series entitled 'Onside: Major League Soccer'.

Produced by the man behind 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' and golf's 'Full Swing', MLS leaders clearly hope they can attract a new audience to boost viewing interest in the league that's now home to arguably the greatest player of all time: Lionel Messi.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, plies his trade for Inter Miami, the club owned by David Beckham, who was a key export to the MLS with his transfer from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy back in 2007.

It was Inter Miami who topped the table in the regular season last year to win their first Supporters' Shield, but it was LA Galaxy who strolled off with the overall MLS Cup title - their sixth - after coming through the play-offs and beating New York Red Bulls in the final.

Another intense season starts here – read on for all the information on how to watch the MLS, with details on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The one-stop shop for watching MLS soccer all over the world is the MLS Season Pass, which is available through Apple TV.

There will be a live stream for each and every game through the MLS Season Pass, and it's not geo-restricted, so you can sign up wherever you are in the world.

Pricing

The MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 a month, or you could save in the long run if you pay $99 up front for the full season.

You don't need to be an existing Apple TV+ subscriber to get the MLS Season Pass, but if you are, you'll get a discount to $12.99 a month or $79 for the season.

Watch MLS games on Fox

In addition to the MLS Season Pass streaming, select games will be shown live on television in the US on Fox Network.

Games will go out across various Fox channels, including the main Fox channel, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Deportes.

Fox channels come on cable TV packages. Don't have cable? Fox doesn't have a dedicated streaming platform (you can only watch online with your cable credentials) so you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get Fox channels in an online package.

The safest bet for watching the MLS on Fox online via a cord-cutter in the US is Fubo, which gives you access to all the channels mentioned above. $84.99 per month is the cheapest standard subscription, although you can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. Sling TV also offers Fox channels on the Sling Blue package (from $45.99 per month) but availability and pricing depend on your location so do check before you subscribe.

Watch the MLS securely from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar can't recommend NordVPN highly enough...

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Lionel Messi in the MLS

Want to know how to watch Lionel Messi in the MLS? The league is bigger than one man, but we can perfectly understand that.

Lionel Messi's next game for Inter Miami is on Saturday February 22 at 7.30pm ET / 12.30am GMT (Sunday) against New York City.

Inter Miami vs New York City will be live streamed exclusively on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - see above for details. The game has not been selected for broadcast by Fox.

MLS 2025 season fixtures

This week's fixtures in the MLS

Saturday February 22

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United FC | Kick-off at 4.30pm ET

Inter Miami vs New York City | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FC | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

Atlanta United vs CF Montréal | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

DC United vs Toronto | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls | Kick-off at 7.30pm ET

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET

Nashville vs New England | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET

St Louis City SC vs Colorado Rapids | Kick-off at 8.30pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | Kick-off at 10.30pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte FC | Kick-off at 10.30pm ET

Sunday February 23

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Kick-off at 4pm ET

LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC | Kick-off at 7pm ET

Watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer' docu-series

The new MLS season comes accompanied by a new docu-series featuring the league, entitled 'Onside: Major League Soccer'.

Launched on February 21, 2025 and available to stream now in its entirety, the eight-part series shines a light on the key protagonists and storylines of the MLS last season.

The series was executive produced by Paul Martin, who is an experienced hand when it comes to the modern wave of behind-the-scenes sports documentaries, having worked on 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive', 'Break Point', and 'Full Swing'.

“MLS was able to facilitate a level of access into the world’s most popular sport that I just don’t think you would get with some other leagues,” Martin said. "For what we do, that was incredibly exciting and enticing.”

How to watch

You can watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer' on Apple TV+ from most countries.

Subscriptions cost US$9.99 or £8.99 on a monthly basis. You do get a free trial, so you could technically binge the whole series for free and then cancel if you didn't find any value in continuing – although the MLS will hope you're suitably hooked to migrate to that MLS Season Pass.

'Onside: Major League Soccer' – Episode Guide

Episode 1: Back to Glory

Amid Messi Mania, Miami and the LA Galaxy gear up for a huge early-season test. Riqui Puig opens up about the pressure of superstar expectations.

Episode 2: Hell is Real

Ohio’s heated rivalry reignites. As kickoff nears, stars and managers discuss what’s at stake, the will to compete and leaving it all on the pitch.

Episode 3: Young Blood

Cavan Sullivan signs with Philly at age 14. The countdown is on for the homegrown phenom to make his debut as the youngest MLS player ever.

Episode 4: City Blues

Second-year club St. Louis CITY SC are under pressure to build a winning culture. A rematch against archrivals Sporting KC raises the stakes.

Episode 5: Kings of New York

Who runs NYC? A case is made in the Hudson River Derby’s playoff debut. RBNY’s rising star John Tolkin feels the heat of the spotlight.

Episode 6: The Window

Clubs go hunting for new talent in the summer transfer window, where deals get done — or fall apart — and stars arrive in the month-long frenzy.

Episode 7: The Big Decision

Atlanta United’s long road back to title contention hits a tipping point. A Decision Day miracle sets up a Round One duel against Inter Miami CF and Messi.

Episode 8: Legacy

With Messi eliminated, it’s anyone’s MLS Cup. Riqui Puig’s injury stuns the LA Galaxy as they get set to battle the New York Red Bulls for the title.