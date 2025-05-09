Manchester United set for notable kit change in West Ham and Arsenal clashes
Manchester United will wear a kit with a difference
Fans may notice a change to the kits Manchester United's men's and women's teams wear in a couple of upcoming games as the season approaches crunch time.
Ruben Amorim's side are gearing up for their big Europa League final showdown with Tottenham, while Marc Skinner's side have an FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to.
In the meantime, though, both sides have league commitments to get through - and they are using this weekend's league games to highlight an important cause.
Manchester United to replace sponsor logo for this weekend's games, shirts to go up for auction
Instead of the usual Snapdragon logo on the front of their shirts, both Manchester United sides will have the logo of AIDS charity (RED).
The shirts will be worn during Man Utd women's trip to Arsenal on Saturday and the men's team as they host West Ham United on Sunday.
The shirts will then be auctioned off by MatchWornShirt after the games to raise money for (RED), which was founded by U2 frontman Bono and American activist Bobby Shriver.
The men's shirts will be available to bid on after the game here, while the women's shirts will be available here.
(RED) CEO Jennifer Lotio said: "We believe in the power of collaboration to drive change, and this collaboration is a great example of that mission in action.
"These incredibly special shirts represent more than just match-worn memorabilia – they are a powerful way to engage fans and raise funds to drive more impact where it is needed the most."
United men have nothing really left to play for in the league, while a victory for the women at Arsenal could see them overtake the Gunners and finish in second.
A top-three finish and a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds is already assured for United women, but moving up to second would see them enter at the third round instead of the second.
