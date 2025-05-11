Everything you need to know about the Women's World Sevens

Women's World Sevens is a new women's football tournament taking place towards the end of May.

English clubs like Manchester United are involved but other sides from around Europe are also included.

But what is the competition? And when will it happen? FourFourTwo explains everything you need to know below.

Women's World Sevens: Who is taking part?

Marc Skinner will lead his team at the competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight clubs are playing in the tournament. Alongside United, Manchester City are the other English side involved.

Bayern Munich, Roma, PSG, Ajax, Benfica and FC Rosengard round off the clubs.

Alex Greenwood is building match minutes (Image credit: Getty Images)

They will all play in the seven-a-side competition. There will be a two-day group stage followed by knockout football and a final.

It will take place in Estoril, Portugal from 21-23 May which is just before the Women's Champions League takes place on 24 May.

There is also prize money of $5m (£3.76m).

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner says he is excited for the challenge the tournament presents.

Marc Skinner has led Manchester United to Champions League qualification this season (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

He said: "It's tactically going to be crazy, which I think is what we want - we want carnage. It will make everyone laugh and it is entertaining.

"My players want to play in it. We'll have to learn the format as we go. The first one will just be utter carnage and fun.

"We listened to our players on this. If they didn't want to go, we genuinely wouldn't put our name in it.

"The ones that don't want to - there's three or four players who have pulled out for their own personal reasons - will still get any prize money if we win."

However, some fans have raised eyebrows as it has added more games to the player schedule.

There has been criticism around the volume of games players have in their season but there has not yet been a high profile name speaking out against the new tournament.