Champions League odds round-up: Liverpool and Manchester United face tough group stage tests

The Champions League returns this week as the group stages begin to take shape at the halfway stage.

There are some key fixtures ahead for the Premier League sides involved, particularly for both Manchester City and Manchester United, who will be aware of the need to win.

City are the first side in action, taking on Belgian outfit Club Brugge in Tuesday night’s early kick-off.

Despite the hosts’ impressive and surprising start to the Champions League campaign - manager Philippe Clement has guided his side to a win over RB Leipzig and a draw against PSG - City are the clear 1/4 favourites with Betfair.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER (Image credit: Betfair) Get up to £100 in free bets when you create a Betfair account

Those anticipating another upset can back Brugge at 11/1, while Gabriel Jesus is the 7/2 favourite to score first.

Though this could be a more difficult challenge for City than many expect, Pep Guardiola’s side are still 1/40 to qualify from Group A alongside PSG.

Perhaps the most eye-catching fixture of the week is Liverpool’s trip to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a strong position with two wins from their opening two games, but this is by far their toughest test of the group so far.

Still, the Reds are 5/4 favourites to leave the Wanda Metropolitano with a victory, and Mo Salah is 11/2 to score twice or more and continue his exceptional run of form.

The home side will have different ideas, though, and they are 12/5 to inflict a first defeat of the season on Liverpool.

WATCH THE GAME Atletico Madrid v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

On Wednesday night, Manchester United host Atalanta in what appears to be a must-win game with pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are 3/4 to win, but the visitors can’t be discounted at 7/2.

United, despite their problems in the Premier League, are still 1/7 to qualify from their group, and they are likely to be joined by Chelsea, who will expect a routine win against Malmo at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s team are 1/14 to overcome their Swedish opponents, with the visitors having shipped seven goals and failed to score in their first two games.

Romelu Lukaku is 11/2 to score a hat-trick and will fancy his chances against a side in danger of becoming Group H’s whipping boys.

Champions League odds

Champions League odds: Winners

All odds via Betfair

Man City 4/1

PSG 4/1

Bayern Munich 4/1

Liverpool 7/1

Chelsea 8/1

Man United 11/1

Real Madrid 20/1

Juventus 22/1

Dortmund 25/1

Atletico Madrid 25/1

Champions League odds: Top scorer

All odds via Betfair

Robert Lewandowski 5/4

Sebastien Haller 6/1

Mohamed Salah 17/2

Cristiano Ronaldo 17/2

Erling Braut Haaland 10/1

Romelu Lukaku 12/1

Lionel Messi 14/1

Kylian Mbappe 16/1

Karim Benzema 16/1

Christopher Nkunku 20/1

Betfair: Get £100 in free bets

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+. Odds correct at time of writing.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans

SAVE Best Football Manager 2022 deal: Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code